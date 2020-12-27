Letter to the editor: Pandemic deadlier than WWII

The first COVID-19 case in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 20, 2020.

On Jan. 22, 2020, President Trump said, “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” (CNBC Interview)

The first U.S. COVID death occurred on Feb. 6, 2020, and the Trump pandemic started.

On Dec. 20 (less than a year after Trump said we’ll be “just fine”) the U.S. death toll exceeded 318,000. That is a historically significant number.

We entered World War II in December of 1941 and it ended about three-and-a-half years later. According to the National WWII Museum, just over 318,000 U.S. Army soldiers died in combat in that period. The Trump pandemic has killed that number in 11 months — and it would have been even worse if our health care providers hadn’t worked so hard to save lives.

What’s next? Well, if you add the WWII combat deaths suffered by the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard to the Army’s fatalities the total is approximately 407,000. At the current rate, we will likely reach that milestone before the anniversary date of the first Trump pandemic death.