Letter to the editor: Pandemic politicization is abhorrent

I think that it is abhorrent that a serious health care matter such as the COVID pandemic has become politicized in our country. The many conspiracy theories about COVID as well as denial of scientific facts regarding the dynamics of communicable diseases is unbelievable. It all seems to amount to a lack of trust in science and especially medical science to guide us at such times as these. Also, the material costs to our state have been enormous, i.e., the cost of treatment and hospitalization of unvaccinated folks...most of which was likely preventable with vaccinations.