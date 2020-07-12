Letter to the editor: Parable of lost and found sheep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The nation’s unemployment numbers are currently over 17 million and May unemployment numbers for Montana were over 46,000. Yet, touting of national numbers is now occurring, upon hope of no halfway intelligent analysis. I have written a parable of a sheep herder losing sheep. I dedicate this to my father who was a Montana sheep rancher from Carter County.

To tout partial renewed employment numbers from the COVID-19 pandemic is similar to fanciful sheep counting. Let’s say you lose 200 ewes with lambs from your total herd of 1,000 head in your pasture, a 20% loss. Now let’s say if you search half-heartedly for a day and easily find 100 of the 200 that were lost from you.

Now you go to the local saloon in town and brag that you have 100 more sheep than you had yesterday, not mentioning the 100 head of ewes with lambs who are still lost somewhere — and lost primarily because you were not doing your job herding well enough in the first place.

Trump sighting lowering unemployment numbers is like that herder in the tavern. And instead of working to find the missing 100, he prefers to continually boast about the 100 he found, hoping that no one, including his banker, will not further question him. And all the while off away crowing, his sheep continue under a threat of straying, not to mention predators, getting bogged down, parasites, rustlers, etc.