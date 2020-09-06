Letter to the editor: Parents should be notified

I take issue with the fact that parents are not notified of COVID-19 cases in their children’s schools. If it is a privacy issue, why isn’t it done everywhere? My granddaughter attends a high school in another state. Parents are automatically notified of cases in schools with a special notification to parents if their child was known to be in direct contact with the infected person. This is all done while not disclosing the identity of the infected person.
How can we hope to stop the spread of this disease if we don’t know where it is?
Susan Hills
Billings
