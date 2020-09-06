 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Parents should be notified

Letter to the editor: Parents should be notified

{{featured_button_text}}

I take issue with the fact that parents are not notified of COVID-19 cases in their children’s schools. If it is a privacy issue, why isn’t it done everywhere? My granddaughter attends a high school in another state. Parents are automatically notified of cases in schools with a special notification to parents if their child was known to be in direct contact with the infected person. This is all done while not disclosing the identity of the infected person.

How can we hope to stop the spread of this disease if we don’t know where it is?

Susan Hills

Billings

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News