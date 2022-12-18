Letter to the editor: Pass an expansion to the Child Tax Credit

In response to the article “Montana DOJ seeks more agents and prosecutors as crime rate rises” (Dec. 15). I would like to point out that perhaps a better way to fight crime is through policies instead of extra law enforcement.

In 2021, an expanded Child Tax Credit with monthly payments helped cut child poverty by 46%. Now those payments have ended and with inflation the way it is, even more Americans are left behind. People are having a hard time affording basic necessities like food, shelter, and childcare so they can go to work. It is not surprising that some people feel like there is no choice but to commit crimes to feed their family or pay rent.

Congress has an opportunity to address this in the current omnibus bill and pass an expansion to the Child Tax Credit. This could have the effect of helping the future generation and also reducing crime. I call on all of our senators to include legislation on the Child Tax Credit in this omnibus bill.

Sarah Miller

St. Louis, Missouri