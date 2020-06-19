Letter to the editor: Passage of Great American Outdoors Act is a win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Great American Outdoors Act passed the Senate on Wednesday, which is a huge win for our national parks and public lands. While our country is obviously going through a very difficult time, this represents a bipartisan effort to preserve our nation’s natural beauty. This legislation addresses the $12 billion National Parks Service deferred maintenance backlog and permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

In Montana, our national parks are my weekend getaway. Being outside helps me clear my mind and just connect with the great outdoors, which is even more important now. It’s not only me, but many of my friends as well. Our parks offer hiking, fishing, climbing and much more for our communities. It’s so important to protect these public lands so that people, like me, have an escape from our day to day lives and stay healthy.

Senator Daines has advocated for our state by being an original cosponsor of this crucial legislation. His leadership is greatly appreciated by Montanans like me, who love our public lands and want to see them preserved for our children and grandchildren.

William Gress

Billings

