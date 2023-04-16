The failure of the Laurel schools bond election in 2017 clearly allowed the needs for that bond election to continually grow worse. The needs and proposed solutions for this year’s bond election have been very well publicized including pictures, so I will not go into that detail. The bottom line is that the bond ballot issues are all valid and definitely need to be implemented. Our school district, children, businesses and community will benefit.

The costs for this year’s bond election have increased dramatically since the failed 2017 bond election. No one can change what has happened in the past, but we can learn from it for a better future for our school district.

In my opinion, our bond election must pass this time. The reasons have been made crystal clear. The proposed solutions are reasonable and the Band-Aid fix is worn out.

Please vote yes for the elementary and high school bonds. Your yes vote is crucial now more than ever for our school district in many ways. Two things are for sure: The needs are not going to go away until allowed to do so by your yes vote and costs will continue to rise. Thank you for taking the time to read this article and your consideration.

Carole Manley

Retired Laurel School District clerk