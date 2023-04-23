I’m a child care provider in Billings. I’ve been working in licensed child care for almost 13 years; nine years running my own home-based daycare. I provide care for children ages 1 through 8. I’ve had many families over the years rely on the Best Beginnings Scholarship, and I want to encourage the Montana Senate to pass House Bill 648.

In order to help keep child care facilities like mine open, and to help working Montana families, we need to pass this bill. Currently, families have to have their child attend 85% of the month (that means their child can only miss 2-3 days a month) or the provider is reimbursed less. Many providers, like myself, bill these families for the days they miss.

If HB 648 is passed, it will lift this burden off providers and families. I provide quality care to every family regardless of who is paying for it. By switching the scholarship reimbursement from attendance to enrollment, the state may actually gain some providers and slots.

I know many providers who don’t accept Best Beginnings because of the instability of the program. Passing HB 648 will help a lot of Montana families.

Dawn Ikener

Billings