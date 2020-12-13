Letter to the editor: Paths of fear, love

It seems humanity stands at a critical crossroads. Individuals of all walks seem faced with a fork in the road. The human individual is being compelled to choose either the path of fear or of love. One road has seemed quite popular, even encouraged by the powers that be. The other requires the caliber of effort that distinguishes free-thinking men and women from innocent, yet ignorant, boys and girls.

It is the height of human degeneration, to be told to fear the world, by anyone, and then to simply, thoughtlessly obey. When one does so, they become compelled to hate any of their own kind who don’t share their decision to tread the path of abject fear; as the very nature of fear declares that what’s not the same is a threat, and thus, fear potentiates itself. This is a course of action that allows for no compromise, and as such, no mature evolution.

Remember, we always have a choice. The path of love, if undertaken earnestly and with no expectation of personal gain, eventually allows one to rise above the short-sighted stance of hating those who don’t share your own sentiments.

Whatever your preference, humanity gains nothing by persecuting those of opposite persuasions, which begs the question: From a perspective of energy, be it fearful or of increasing love, what will the gift of your choice, your power, be to the world we share?