Letter to the editor: Patriotism is more than waving a flag

I was raised in a military household and hold great respect for our military, police and firefighters who serve to protect our lives and keep us safe.

Except for those who lived during World War II, our country has not really asked its civilians to assist in protecting our fellow countrymen.

Until now.

COVID-19 is the first crisis in 80 years where civilians can really serve their country and help save lives. Research has shown that the majority of the 170,000-plus U.S. deaths to date could have been prevented by instituting good public health measures early. Increasing those measures now will still help slow the pandemic and save lives.

The only ammunition we have against this infection at present is masks, social distancing, and hand washing.

It is a pretty small task to do for our country, compared to what our military, police and firefighters give.

If we really value the lives of others, and really want to open up the economy as quickly as possible and help America thrive, let's see those masks. It is as patriotic as waving a flag.

Lori G. Byron, MD

Hardin

