Letter to the editor: Pause on solar tariffs is welcome news

Re: "Federal pause on solar tariffs welcome news in the West" (Billings Gazette June 13).
The federal pause on solar tariffs is welcome news for advocates of American energy independence. Due to the volatile nature of the global oil and gas market, the U.S. can never achieve true energy independence with fossil fuels. In 2020, in a remarkable achievement, the U.S. became a net energy exporter. However, this did little to stabilize prices. U.S. oil and gas continued to enter the international market and was still vulnerable to the vagaries of geopolitical upheavals, weather disasters and global disruptions like the COVID pandemic. This problem of energy price volatility is beyond the control of any legislative fix.
Domestic energy independence can only occur when we transition to clean energy. Once installed, wind, solar, geothermal, etc. are no longer subject to a volatile global market price, and free from global supply chain issues. Developing a domestic solar and wind industry amplifies our independence. Putting a price on fossil fuel carbon emissions is the most effective and efficient way to jump start the transition. Clean air, better health, and stable energy prices are worthy goals to work towards. Please contact Montana Citizens’ Climate Lobby for more information: citizensclimatemt.org/.
People are also reading…
Mary Mulcaire-Jones
Missoula