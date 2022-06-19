Letter to the editor: Pause on solar tariffs is welcome news

The federal pause on solar tariffs is welcome news for advocates of American energy independence. Due to the volatile nature of the global oil and gas market, the U.S. can never achieve true energy independence with fossil fuels. In 2020, in a remarkable achievement, the U.S. became a net energy exporter. However, this did little to stabilize prices. U.S. oil and gas continued to enter the international market and was still vulnerable to the vagaries of geopolitical upheavals, weather disasters and global disruptions like the COVID pandemic. This problem of energy price volatility is beyond the control of any legislative fix.