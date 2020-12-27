Letter to the editor: Pay attention to land legislation

If you live in Montana because of the plethora of recreational opportunities we enjoy, remember that they are available because of public (OUR) lands. Pay close attention this legislative session as there is a group of legislators and executive office holders who want nothing more than to erode those opportunities by making it more difficult for state agencies to increase or improve access via easements and or purchases. This is the same group who at one time or another has subtly advocated the eventual privatization of our lands. Pay attention and become an active voice.