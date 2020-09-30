Letter to the editor: Peaceful transfer of power

When pollsters ask me what my party affiliation is I tell them “American.” When that doesn’t fit their survey form I tell them to just put Independent. The point is, I don’t care what party you represent, I just want what is best for my country. Therefore, when I see our president state that he will not agree to leave office peacefully should he lose the election, I am absolutely shocked that we have two members of Congress— Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Giantforte, who are absolutely complicit with a dictator wannabe attempting to destroy our democracy.