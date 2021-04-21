Letter to the editor: Pelosi is destroying election integrity

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s signature piece of legislation, HR-1 / S-1, is carefully crafted in deceit, and intended to further weaken our election system and further destroy the trust and integrity of our election process. Montana’s own Sen. Jon Tester lays claim to being an original sponsor for this insidious piece of legislation.
Quote: “For the People Act makes critical improvements to our voting laws, campaign finance system, and government ethics rules. It increases disclosure requirements for digital ads, requires dark money groups to disclose information about their donors, and requires states to use independent panels to combat gerrymandering. It would protect Montanans’ access to the ballot box by allowing same day registration, early voting, and no excuse vote-by-mail.”
We all know what happened in the last election and saw firsthand it was a disgrace. Our existing election laws were manipulated to encourage fraudulent behavior, such as ballot harvesting, false voter registrations duplicate voting and ineligible voting. For the People Act is obviously not for the We the People as individuals but for We the Politicians of Congress. This bill does nothing to protect our votes or increase trust in our election process. It wastefully spends dollars we do not have, aids, and abets politicians and destroys any remaining faith in fairness in our elections.
Allen Edmonds
Billings