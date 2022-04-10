Letter to the editor: Pennington's situation is no excuse for uncivil behavior

Jeers, foul e-mail messages, death threats, and a “scorched earth” attack on School District 2 board members and Superintendent Greg Upham is wrong headed and a case point for deteriorating civil discourse.

Emily Pennington’s dilemma stems from a school district policy enacted years ago by the school board. This policy sets the age limit for education in SD2. In Emily’s case, she “ages out” because her 19th birthday comes before her 12th grade year. That prevents her from graduating with her classmates.

Changing policy is a complex and time-consuming endeavor. It takes time to define the problem, debate the change, get voter comments, and the final vote. Because policy is especially important, it should not be decided by impulsive issues. Once school district policy is decided by the board, then their decisions must follow these policies. Spontaneous decisions on policy can have dire consequence. That is why we have school boards, processes, and policies.

Emily’s situation is sad but informative. It should be a stepping stone for a look at the policy and to decide on whether to change it. It should not be an excuse to shoot off your mouth at meetings, writing hateful notes to board members and the superintendent, or making threats. If you really want a change, then do the right thing and study the issue first, take a deep look at the policy, and then use basic human civility to deliver your thoughts. Attacking the board and out superintendent with emotion and anger is ineffective and wrong. Stop it.

Dale Anderson

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0