Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning capable, seasoned

I would like to encourage fellow Eastern Montanans to vote this fall from our hearts. Republican, Independent, Green, Libertarian, Social Democrat, Trumpster and Democrat are shorthand labels more serving the convenience of political and media consultants. Let’s agree that “grasstops” politics have replaced “grassroots.”

Yet we all still have our friends and families. We’re grandmothers and grandfathers, or their children and children’s children, native born or Montanans by fate or choice, veterans or the families of veterans, workers and learners, and some of all these in one human package. We need to exercise our unique judgments and be heard with our vote. In this troubled time I ask you to consider electing to congress an aware, capable, and seasoned woman from Billings named Penny Ronning.