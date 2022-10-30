Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning has experience and grit

Seems to me Christmas has come early to Montana.

Kids absolutely have to have just the right toy under the tree. In “A Christmas Story,” Ralphie doesn’t dream of just any old BB gun. He must have “an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model.”

A child’s dreams and a Buchanan voter’s dream — all fantasy. Advertising and a flashy showroom display made little Ralphie dream of his first Red Ryder. Gary Buchanan touts his independence, but it’s all advertising.

Pause and reflect, Montana voters. Do you hate Matt Rosendale so much that you will fall for fancy wrapping paper? Be careful not to shoot your eye out.

Aim straight instead. Vote for Penny Ronning. She has the experience and the grit to represent real Montanans.

Bill McRae

Billings