Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning has what it takes to serve Montana

I met Penny Ronning five years ago when I became a CASA and she was my Peer Coordinator. She was knowledgeable, skilled, compassionate and principled. When I found out that she attended law school not to practice, but to really understand the law and how to use it to make our community better I realized she was a way-above-average human. I also attended one of her human trafficking training sessions and was amazed by her courage, passion and drive to combat this evil in our state and region. Her leadership and vision in forming the task force and creating cooperation and collaboration among many agencies as well as educating the public is inspiring and transformative. She always puts people and integrity first.
While a city councilwoman, Ronning’s commitment to really understanding all facets of city operations and governance set her apart. Her detailed and clear education via social media on issues and agenda items in Billings helped me become a significantly better informed and more engaged citizen. Even if I didn’t always agree with how she voted on Council I knew that she was making a principled and informed vote that was the best for the people of Billings.
Ronning has what it takes to truly serve the people of Montana as our representative in the U.S. Congress: strong moral compass, commitment to facts, courage, integrity, intelligence, drive, and a commitment to all the people of Montana.
Andrea Horrell
Billings