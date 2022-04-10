Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning has what it takes to serve Montana

I met Penny Ronning five years ago when I became a CASA and she was my Peer Coordinator. She was knowledgeable, skilled, compassionate and principled. When I found out that she attended law school not to practice, but to really understand the law and how to use it to make our community better I realized she was a way-above-average human. I also attended one of her human trafficking training sessions and was amazed by her courage, passion and drive to combat this evil in our state and region. Her leadership and vision in forming the task force and creating cooperation and collaboration among many agencies as well as educating the public is inspiring and transformative. She always puts people and integrity first.