Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning listens to hard-working Montanans

Let me tell you about Penny Ronning. She spent the summer attending county fairs throughout Eastern Montana and stood in the baking heat for hours talking to her fellow Montanans about the economy, public lands and personal freedoms. She talked about how Montanans needed a voice not influenced by millionaires. She traveled into the heart of Eastern Montana to listen to what hard-working Montanans like her had to say.

She had tough conversations, gave hugs, and stood her ground, over and over. She didn’t travel in a private plane. She drove her own vehicle on narrow, two-lane highways, day and night, to hear what the people have to say. Penny Ronning isn’t a politician. She’s a Montanan with a heart of gold and she wants to take everything she learned this summer to Washington. Penny Ronning is Montana tough, and she’s got my vote on Nov. 8.