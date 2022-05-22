Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning puts people first, politics second

We Montanans of the Eastern Congressional District are truly fortunate to have Penny Ronning running for U.S. Congress. She is cut from the same cloth as Mike Mansfield, Max Baucus and Jon Tester, who all put people first and politics second.

I believe she has strong appeal for people who identify themselves not as Democrats or Republicans but as Americans. She is someone I would be proud of to be interviewed on TV. As the coordinator for the South Billings Urban Renewal Association, I have worked with Penny to invest tax increment dollars into key infrastructure projects that have transformed dangerous pothole-ridden streets into attractive local and arterial streets.

How about private development? Penny sees the value in public/private ventures that create opportunities for businesses to grow. Despite naysayers, Penny supported a significant expansion of the South Billings Boulevard Urban Renewal District. The result? A $40 million investment by private developers to build a logistics center. Many politicians claim to be all about people but Penny’s involvement in human trafficking is clear evidence she actually “walks the walk.” I think there are lots of Montanans like myself who are sick of divisiveness in Washington purely for the sake of politics. I encourage all voters to support Penny Ronning in the upcoming primary election.

James Tevlin

Billings

