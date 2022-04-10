Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning puts people over politics

As a fourth generation Billings resident, my heart is grieved with the influx of extremism in Montana’s politics. Montana is the live-and-let-live state, where combining the strengths of multiple viewpoints has always defined our deep maverick independence.

With Montana’s trend of transplanted big-government federal candidates, I’m thrilled that state legislative contributor and former Billings city councilwoman Penny Ronning, a south central Montana native, is stepping up for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Montana’s 2nd congressional district.

I first met Ronning when I ran for mayor of Billings in 2017. I was blown away by her sharp knowledge of state and federal policy, budgets, and her unyielding passion toward not only Billings but Montana as a whole community.

I was awed that she never missed one city council meeting in four years, and fearlessly advocated for Billings first-responders.

Ronning’s commitment to Montana goes back 30 years. Her longtime campaign motto, “People Over Politics”, is her personal manifesto. Penny’s father is a Republican and her mother is a Democrat. They owned and ran the Happy Diner in Billings. Ronning grew up on both sides of the aisle, respecting people, not political affiliation.

Ronning represented Montana at the White House Summit on Human Trafficking in Washington, D.C., in January 2020, after co-authoring Montana state legislation strengthening Montana’s laws on human trafficking (signed into law in 2019).

Let’s elect Penny Ronning and send the very best of our hard-working Montana culture to Washington, D.C., Montana deserves it.

Danielle Egnew

Billings

