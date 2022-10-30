Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning will be a force of effective leadership

Penny Ronning is, and will be, a champion for Eastern Montana where she grew up and learned the ropes of small business from her parents who owned the iconic Happy Diner, on Billings' Grand Avenue, a landmark of service, welcome, and good food for many across the region. It was her second home, and she came to know Eastern Montanans who know both value and quality when they see it.

Penny earned a bachelor's degree in media and theater arts from Montana State University at Bozeman in 2000, an a master's degree from the University of Mary in 2004, and a J.D. from California School of Law in 2014.

After a career that took her around the country and around the world, she returned to her home state of Montana, where she was elected to serve on the Billings City Council. There she learned up close the nitty gritty of operations in Montana's largest city.

Her credentials on public safety include national recognition by the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation by forging a community partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to end human trafficking, a serious problem in our region, as elsewhere.

Penny, is articulate, plain spoken, and thoughtful; and will always put people before politics.

Yellowstone County Democrats are proud to invite you to vote for our excellent champion for Montana as our new Congresswoman for our new second Montana Congressional District. We know she will be a force of effective leadership on our behalf in Washington, D.C.

Becky Riedl,

chair Yellowstone County Democrats Central Committee