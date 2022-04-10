Letter to the editor: Penny Ronning would be good in Congress

I first became acquainted with Penny Ronning after the 2016 presidential election when we gathered with other women in Billings to become more active in politics. The women at that meeting shared their interests and priorities and made commitments to take action in the future. Penny told of her already extensive work with survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking and her work with the task force related to that. Penny went into action immediately.

I began following Ronning on Facebook after she was elected to the Billings City Council. I have learned more about city government from Ronning than anyone else in my life. She educates and informs her followers about the major and minor issues facing Billings, as well as making us understand the budget and how our taxes are being used.

Ronning is a woman of integrity and has a passion for public service. I know that Ronning’s values align with mine. During the 2021 Montana Legislative session, Ronning joined my MFPE Rapid Response team and again took action by helping to defeat bills that would have been devastating to unions, public education, public employees, and public land access. She contacted legislators and helped to defeat those bills. She believes everyone should have access to public lands, a quality public education and affordable health care. She is fiscally conservative, while making sure that our taxes are funding essential services and providing for the common good.

Julie Hippler

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0