Letter to the editor: People in jail don't deserve death

The risk for COVID-19 infection among incarcerated people and those who work in our correctional facilities is monumental, and, once people get infected, will spread like wildfire.

Science and medical professionals recommend three things to keep people safe — distance, good hygiene and proper medical care. Incarcerated people have none of these. While many believe these people deserve to be punished, they neither deserve nor were sentenced to death.

Leaders of correctional facilities must work with public health officials to develop an immediate plan of action. Our governor must sign an executive order mandating that people who pose no threat to society be released. The order should also mandate provision of hot water, soap and disinfectant to residents and to immediately quarantine folks who show signs of infection and anybody who had direct contact with them. Not the hole — quarantine. Police should also reduce contact with all individuals and cease arrests and citations for minor crimes, to keep both community members and the police safer.

With proper management, Montana can reduce the risk among incarcerated people — and that will help keep all of us safe.

Lita Pepion

Billings

