Letter to the editor: People, not parties, should lead our nation

What type of democracy maintains an economic system as unstable as capitalism, which suffers a financial crisis on average every 4-7 years; then routinely lays off segments of our workforce, namely immigrants, Black people and women like “shock absorbers” for the system every time there is another recession?

What type of democracy grants authority to control and restrict candidates running for public office to two corrupted national parties whose structure reflects the political and economic interests of the party insiders over the needs of the people? What type of democracy traffics candidates out to raise huge amounts of cash knowing those who donate expect a quid pro quo for their large contributions?

What type of democracy produces elected officials who invite corporate lobbyists to write legislation that advantages big business over working families and our environment? What type of democracy elects each president who then fills cabinet positions with corporate cronies, who in turn funnel tax dollars to weapons manufacturers and other corporate sponsors seeking to profit from public revenues, while workers lose access to health care as they struggle to maintain full-time employment?

What type of democracy allows political parties to stoke civil division among the working class while they pander and ingratiate a wealthy, ruling minority class? What type of democracy gives oil and gas companies cheap access to domestic natural resources, and then while making record profits, allows them to gouge consumers?

Ask questions, become engaged, and understand that people, not parties, lead our nation.

Jeff Meide

Billings