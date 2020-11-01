Letter to the editor: Personal safety, public safety

Why is it that many of the same people who refuse to wear masks in relation to COVID-19 will wear the state-mandated amount of orange during hunting season? Does being forced to wear orange not “infringe” upon their rights and liberties as well?

The answer is sadly obvious: Orange protects oneself, while masks protect others.

The 10th Amendment gives the states the right to such a mandate. Other 10th Amendment state laws involve traffic laws, driver’s licenses, election rules, state commerce regulation, building and maintaining roads, police and fire department regulations, and local business laws. For instance, no smoking in public schools or restaurants and bars is an example of a 10th Amendment law that is crafted for the overall health of the public.

Do the same people who won’t wear a mask refuse to stop at traffic lights? Refuse to obey speed limits?

As someone who cares about my family, neighbors, fellow Montanans and Americans, I wonder what could be more impolite, self-centered and un-American than to purposefully put others in harm’s way, and potentially, to cause them death.