Letter to the editor: Pharmaceutical price gouging is real

I read John Lott's "enlightening" guest opinion on pharmaceutical pricing and Bullock (The Billings Gazette, Sept. 16, 2020). Clearly deeply biased, it does however present some interesting points — assuming they are true. There is a very real and indisputable problem with price gouging in the industry, which can be seen not only in new drugs, but also in drugs that are many decades out of patent. Some antibiotics for example are being sold at many times the price of just a few years ago. And of course insulin, and the infamous EpiPen scandal, etc. Price gouging is a real problem. Pharmaceuticals are critical lifesaving products. They need to be produced at realistic costs, and the manufacturers need to profit reasonably. Clearly the so-called free market is not working in this area, or in the health care industry as a whole. An international commission to review development costs, risks, and other factors, and regulate the consumer price accordingly to provide both suitable reward to developers, and sane pricing around the world is called for.