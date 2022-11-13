 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Pharmacy Benefit Managers need more scrutiny

I joined Sen. Jon Tester’s most recent Facebook Live Q&A to learn more about what is going on in Congress in Washington, D.C., and how the policies are impacting us here in Montana.

I submitted a question to the virtual queue on health care practices that drive up costs for patients, and I was pleasantly surprised to see Sen. Tester answer my concerns.

He explained that his focus is on Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs. He noted that they are “corporate middlemen who have been ruining our rural pharmacies and charging retroactive excessive fees for prescription drugs and increasing Montanans out of pocket costs.”

I couldn’t agree more, and it was a breath of fresh air to see an elected official take on a commonsense approach to helping patients.

I hope that Sen. Tester and others in Congress look into PBM practices and crack down on their anti-patient and business efforts. These types of reform  can give real patients and their families financial relief.

Jennifer Miller

Laurel

