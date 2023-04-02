For 50 years, Montana filled mid-term judicial vacancies through the Judicial Nominating Commission, a seven-person vetting panel comprising both gubernatorial appointees and representatives of the court system. The commission sifted through applications, solicited public comment, conducted interviews and then ultimately referred a list of candidates from which the governor was to make a selection, all in the public eye.

That changed in the Montana Legislature’s 2021 session. Gov. Gianforte, only a couple of months removed from his inauguration, signed Senate Bill 140, GOP-backed legislation that eliminated the Judicial Nominating Commission and gave the governor direct power to fill judicial vacancies. Gianforte ends democracy by appointing his GOP judges. This move was evidently the most important aspect of his election as he was in such a hurry to take control of judgeships. This is a prime move of fascists, and since he couldn't get Mr. James Brown elected, he was in a hurry to take control of the courts enroute.