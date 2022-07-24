 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Pipeline explanation

  • 0

Dear Mr. Williams,

Thank you, thank you for explaining the Keystone Pipeline Project (Gazette July 20) so definitively! I always understood the harm it does to area peoples, the land we live on, the waters and air surrounding us, but never realized it was still being sent on to Texas!

I thoroughly admire you and thank you for your explanation. I pray that more people, especially those who support the pipeline, read and understand what we face when we harm creation and our earth.

Anne Stewart

Arlee

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News