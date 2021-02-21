Letter to the Editor: Plan to save patients money lacks details

Being a retired certified nurse practitioner, I read every article I can on health care, especially those titled "Plan would save patients money." Everything that Kendall Cotton wrote seemed like a real page turner in a kinder, more accessible way for patients and doctors to connect.

I read it through to the end of the article where Mr. Cotton touted a way to build this better, more affordable doctor-patient relationship. I looked at the happy smile on Dr. Stovall's face and the satisfied look on Robert Busch's face as he received his care. Despite that satisfied look, I noticed white hair like mine, and the all too familiar wrinkles of aging.

I wondered what Mr. Busch would do when he had to call 9-1-1 because of a fall or chest pain, or would he call Dr. Stovall?. Would the nearest emergency room be understanding that he had no insurance but was part of a DPC? Of course they would give him the same excellent care as someone who was insured.

But would Mr. Busch expect them to be understanding and waive the bill, or would he have to dig into his life-savings and pay a bill that would have paid for years’ worth of health insurance?

By the way, did I miss a second page of Mr. Cotton's article that addressed this sort of problem?