Letter to the editor: Playing against the 'type'

To the lady who wrote to The Gazette saying she couldn’t find any positive campaign ads: Google Steve Bullock’s family campaign ads. You should find some positive, funny family friendly ads that also carry his message in a refreshing style. Unlike the “Four Women of the Apocalypse” sitting around a table dishing on how Steve Daines will save their health care plans by abolishing the ACA and promising to support the imaginary Trump Health Plan that's never seen the light of day. Another ad showed Daines exporting 4,000 jobs to China and another stating he created 500 jobs in Montana. Simple math says that’s a deficit of 3,500 jobs.

The Gazette just endorsed Matt Rosendale like he’s been trying so long to get elected to a national office that it’s his turn. Really? He’s another one who wants to abolish the ACA, support the Republican nonexistent “health plan” plus join the Tea Party in D.C. You know the Tea Party, the one that wants to reach across the aisle and shove their ideology down everyone else’s throat. In a time of great division this candidate doesn’t appear interested in healing any of our problems.

The governor’s race is the same situation as above: Kill the ACA, and have no regard for science. It’s hard to imagine kids 6,000 years ago riding their dinosaurs to school.