Letter to the editor: Please get vaccinated, for our children

If you haven't gotten a COVID-19 vaccination, please think again. Because your decision on this is about to begin killing children. We have no idea if these bright young humans will be Republicans or Democrats when they grow up, but we know it is important that they do grow up and continue the progress of the human species. When I say you may kill them, remember that children under the age of 12 can't currently be vaccinated. And the Billings School Board has decided not to mandate masks.

That means, every day in school and as they go through life, these youngsters will be exposed to possible carriers of COVID-19. If they live in an unvaccinated household, the danger to them is even greater. Today, the death toll in the United States since February 2020 from COVID-19 stands at 614,834. That means at least 614,834 families in our nation are in mourning for a loved one. Some of those families are also dealing with the overwhelming guilt of knowing they may have brought the disease home that killed their loved ones. Please, please do not add the name of a child you know to that terrible number. I am vaccinated, but I will keep wearing a mask until our world is safe for everyone, especially for children.