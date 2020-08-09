Letter to the editor: Please wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why is it so hard to wear a mask to protect your neighbors, friends, strangers, anyone? COVID-19 is killing people of all ages, genders and races. When you go to the grocery store, hardware store, restaurant, the mall or anywhere inside, wear a mask.

Believe in the science. When you talk or even just breathe, minute little particles leave your mouth and nose. That's where the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 lives — in those droplets, that's how it travels.

For non-believers, talk to a nurse or doctor in your area and ask them to tell you what it is like inside the ERs and ICUs. This disease is not like the flu and there is no cure or vaccine yet.

No one is taking away your rights but when you refuse to wear a mask you are taking away my right to be as safe as I can be. Not all people have symptoms, so when you are out there yelling about your rights not to wear a mask you could be infecting those around you.

Masks are one of the easiest ways to help slow the spread of the invisible killer. It's not a cure-all but it sure as heck can help reduce the spread. Let's quit making this political and let’s make it about humanity, one person helping another. Please.

Sandy Weiss

Billings

