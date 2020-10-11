Letter to the editor: Please wear a mask

Our city, our state and our country seem to be divided on yet another topic — mask wearing. The science is crystal clear: Masks prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s as simple as that. Some masks or facial coverings are better than others but for the most part, those facial coverings prevent disease spread and save lives. Scientific studies confirm that the doubling rate of COVID-19 is two days with no social distancing or masks. But here in Montana, that number in September was 60.5 days due to our efforts of social distancing and wearing masks.

I hear all the time that masks aren’t preventing the disease because our daily numbers continue to rise. That increase doesn’t mean the masks aren’t working — just the opposite. It shows masks are working. Our doubling rate is 60 days, not two days which would be the case without wearing masks and other mitigation efforts.

Please wear your mask. It’s not too much to ask to wear a mask to help protect each other and keep our wonderful state healthy. I’m afraid if these numbers continue to rise, we will see ourselves back in a status with bars closed, restaurants closed, churches closed, and our economy damaged. Our hospitals are overwhelmed right now with COVID-19 and we haven’t even hit flu season yet.

Please wear your mask as science shows it is helping.