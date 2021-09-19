Letter to the editor: Police chief was disrespectful

I went to a presentation about the public safety mill levy.

I asked a question of the chief of police. I thought I was very respectful in asking my question.

I asked - I’ve heard a lot from everyone in city council and now from you that the number one priority is downtown safety. You say to fix it you need more money. What is your actual plan? What will you do to curb the transient issue specifically?

The chief - Do we have a sergeant at arms in here? This woman needs to be dealt with. Ha ha ha.

Crowd laughs. Including the mayor.

This is why there is very little trust in government. His initial answer was inappropriate and disrespectful. I’m a taxpayer and have operated a small business in Billings for nearly 20 years. You asked if there were any questions, so I asked one. I’ll never vote to give that department a dime while he’s there. We need someone who respects their position. Not an arrogant person who rules like he’s an untouchable king.

I will not be intimidated by the chief of police or any elected official.

Jennifer Olsen

Billings

