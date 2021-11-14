Letter to the editor: Police should keep headlights on

A common cautionary sign on today's roads. Turn your lights on — not so you can see, but so others can see you. Other states and countries require it, and many auto manufacturers equip their vehicles to operate with lights on at all times. It's not about you, it's about others. So why do Montana law enforcement officers refuse to comply? They drive stealth vehicles — MHP flat black or BPD dark blue — with no reflective chrome or conspicuous markings, as if deliberately trying not to be seen. This is not only unsafe, but contrary to good policing, as the conspicuous presence of law enforcement is a deterrent in itself.

Last week about 6 p.m., when daylight was fading, I was driving home to Billings from Columbus and all vehicles had their lights on, but as I reached Laurel a black MHP vehicle, no lights on, suddenly appeared behind me, difficult to see, and sped by me.

All the way to Billings he never turned his lights on despite everyone else having their lights on except him. Then this week as I was at a stop sign about to turn onto Poly Drive, again in the early evening as light was fading and all cars had their lights on, suddenly a dark BPD vehicle appeared with no lights on, inviting a collision. Why are law enforcement vehicles always the last to turn their lights on? Certainly law enforcement should set a good example instead of bad.