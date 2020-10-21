Letter to the editor: Political ads do not inform us

Just turned on the evening news to watch during my evening dinner. Now the dinner is getting cold, as the news is chilling.

Of course, I speak of the paid political advertising. It is enough to make me think twice about voting. There is not one positive thing said, by any of the candidates, for any of the offices, who will tell us why they are running.

All they can tell us is why we should NOT vote for their opponents!

I am used to having to sort out the "least worst" to vote for, but this time I cannot find a choice that I can vote for with any confidence. Are they just running for the paycheck? Don't any of them, any office, any candidate, give us a reason to choose them?

At this point I won't mind if my ballot if among those "lost." Sorry, Charlie.

Dorothe Fisher

Billings

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0