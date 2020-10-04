Letter to the editor: Political businessmen

Throughout the Cold War, we filled cemeteries with soldiers killed in far-flung battles our leaders said were necessary to preserve capitalism and democracy. Today, political businessmen explain how the labor unions are filled with commies and the Chinese are important business partners. When voters fill elected seats with businessmen, we get a country run by Big Business. Multinational firms rely on government to protect their overseas investments and this requires sending spooks and troops. Take the wars on drugs and terrorism, both utter failures in terms of their official goals i.e., to rid the homeland of illegal drugs and putting an end to terrorists in the Middle East. Instead, we find Pharma pushing opiates onto communities and untold fortunes into key super PACs. Continual war is heavenly for a weapons industry and its enabling political partners but hellish on a nation’s psyche. Observe as nightly skirmishes involving teenagers armed with AR-15s edge closer to the next great war — the War Against Ourselves.