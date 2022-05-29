Letter to the editor: Politicians do nothing about murdered children

As reported in the May 26 issue of the Billings Gazette, Senators Tester and Daines and our own Maryland Matt have nothing to say about the 19 murdered children and the two teachers in Uvalade, Texas. What a commendable show of human compassion and political courage. I am sure that when election time comes around, they all will be rewarded handsomely by their owners at the NRA and the American firearms industry.