Letter to the editor: Politicians do nothing about murdered children

As reported in the May 26 issue of the Billings Gazette, Senators Tester and Daines and our own Maryland Matt have nothing to say about the 19 murdered children and the two teachers in Uvalade, Texas. What a commendable show of human compassion and political courage. I am sure that when election time comes around, they all will be rewarded handsomely by their owners at the NRA and the American firearms industry.

Maybe it’s time to begin publishing photographs of the aftermath when a 5.56 round tears up a 4th-graders body, instead of the sad smiling faces of kids full of hope and of joy at their rewards ceremony the last week before summer vacation. Perhaps then our elected representatives will at least show something of a human backbone. Then again, perhaps not, I don't think they have that capacity.

Mike Conaway

Billings 

