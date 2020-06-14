Letter to the editor: Politicians have turned their backs on science

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What is wrong with our representatives in Washington, D.C.? They, along with the president, have chosen to turn their backs on the world scientist community regarding climate change. Do they believe the scientific community does not know what they are talking about? You know, those people who sent a human to the moon and a rover to Mars as well as removed the threat of diseases such as Polio and smallpox from our lives?

Locally, have they thought of the effects of longer, hotter summers on dry land grain farming with stronger storms and greater fire danger?

And what about water? Mountains in Montana include the headwater of four major river systems and several smaller ones. Mature tree canopies insulate the snowpack in those mountains that sends pure, clean water downstream, across our nation. The cooling provided by those tree stands allow many streams to flow all summer for irrigation and fishing. In addition, those trees remove carbon dioxide from the air and produce oxygen. We should be protecting these tree stands at all costs.