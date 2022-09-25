Letter to the editor: Politicians need to do better

Our politicians created a “death by a thousand cuts” government. The economic system is a simple, straightforward system all around the world, but politicians always manage to screw it up.

Capitalists make the market. They hire workers, which expands the market. The governments tax profits, hire government workers, and expand the market even more. Capitalists, workers, politicians, and government workers become customers of all the various businesses.

Between 1933 (FDR) and 1965 (Medicare) Democrats, with huge majorities, controlled the U.S. House and U.S. Senate 87.5% and the presidency 75% of the time.

Democrats set up big government systems where politicians were the center of attention, and everyone lobbied politicians to get anything done.

Republicans, even as a minority party, saw advantages to having the power in their hands. Neither political party had the American people’s backs. In free countries, governments should be partners to law-abiding people. Our government acts more like an adversary.

We wanted politicians to set up a system that worked for us. Instead of setting up a level playing field, based on principle, politicians created overly-complicated, convoluted, confusing, and frustrating government tax and other systems.

Government works hand-in-glove with white collar professionals. Americans have to hire professionals to interpret the gobbledygook of these systems, and gloriously guide us bumpkins through their maze. Who asked them to build a maze?

Americans who can’t afford the professionals get ripped off. The game is rigged. Is this the best our politicians can do? If so, two words, politicians: You’re fired.

Jack Mackenzie

Ballantine