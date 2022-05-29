Letter to the editor: Politicians need to grow a spine on guns

First, I am a gun owner and hunter. Can we please stop the lie that "supporting the Second Amendment" means opposing all gun regulation? The Second Amendment is only one of the Bill of Rights that provides the reason for it, namely, "A well regulated militia..." In other words, it not only does not prohibit firearms regulation, its plain wording requires regulation. One could sensibly read it to mean that only members of the militia — today's National Guard — have the right to possess firearms.

The parents of the victims of the latest massacre of children do not need useless and repetitive sympathy and condolences. They need action. When that teenager went into a gun store and bought TWO assault rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, what did that vendor think he was going to do with them? Shoot gophers? We have more safety regulations for clothing than we do for lethal weapons. We have age limits and require licenses for driving, but not for lethal weapons. How can that possibly make sense?

But let us not forget the ongoing and preventable massacre of children that doesn't make the headlines: an average of 800 children die of gun accidents in homes each and every year. Having a dirty house or inadequate food qualifies as child abuse or neglect, but leaving loaded guns around the home does not.

Our congressmen need to grow a spine and do what they have sworn to do: represent the majority that wants sensible gun regulation.

William Roath

Judith Gap

