Letter to the editor: Politicians receive special care

Remember the last time you got on an airplane? You wait in the gate area and when it comes time to board there is a small group of people who get to get on first. When it’s your turn to board you walk past these people who are already enjoying a cup of coffee, a beer or maybe even a cocktail. And when you get to your destination they get to get off first having enjoyed more drinks, some great snacks and maybe even a meal. This is called first class.

The coronavirus is raging through Montana and infecting record numbers of people. Those who get really sick are going to have an experience similar to airline passengers. When they start experiencing symptoms and call the hospital they are told to get a test. When they know they have the virus and call back they are told to quarantine at home. The hospitals are full and they only want to deal with you if you are seriously ill. Should that happen you get to go to the hospital, if they have room, otherwise you are triaged.

If your name isn’t Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Chris Christie or Ben Carson you don’t get in first and you don’t get the monoclonal antibody cocktail that needs to be administered early to be effective. So, when these first class passengers cavalierly profess that masks are overrated and this virus is no big deal, just remember they have a first class ticket and you don’t.