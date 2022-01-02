Letter to the editor: Politicians should leave pot vote alone

Politicians: Well, this is at least six times in my 67 years I have seen this happen. Whether you like it or not, the marijuana vote was passed 56.9 percent for and 43.1 against. Big margin. Now you have state politicians putting in little tidbits, that say counties can put it up for a vote, and maybe turn a county against it. Baloney. If it was passed by state voters, it is legal in every county. It does not need to be put up for a vote to please politicians.