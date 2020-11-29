Letter to the editor: Politicians should mask up

Let me start by saying I'm an independent voter but normally vote Republican. After seeing the Republicans meeting at the capitol on TV, I was deeply disappointed. Whether or not they believe the virus is real, they should still think of someone other than themselves. This could spread to their spouses, children, parents, grandparents, and to the community in which they serve. Is the death of someone's loved one worth it? Put on your “big boy” pants and wear a mask, or go remote.