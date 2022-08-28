Letter to the editor: Porsche Club appreciates support

This past weekend the Porsche Club of America Absaroka Region held our 14th All Euro Car Show at Veteran's Park in Billings. This year's show was a standout with the most entrants and the most money earned for charity. The members and leadership of the Porsche Club of America want to thank everyone who attended. There are many activities in our beautiful state to enjoy on a weekend and we're happy you were able to spend it with us.

We would also like to thank the sponsors of our event; without the support of Krueger & Company, European Performance, Dana Motor, Underriner Motors, Diamond Automotive, and Cici's Popcorn we wouldn't be able to pull off the All Euro Car Show. As in the past, the proceeds of our show go toward supporting local charitable causes. This year the club is supporting school food pantries. This year the All Euro Car Show earned $4,110. After our expenses, we are able to donate $1,000 each to three different local school's pantries. Again, thank you for your wonderful support. We hope to see you next year.