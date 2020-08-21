Letter to the editor: Postal history is American history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Postal history is American history and has made democracy what it is today.

U.S. Code Section 1701: “Whoever knowingly and willfully obstructs or retards the passage of the mail, or any carrier or convenance carrying the mail, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has removed and possibly destroyed 671 bulk and barcoding machines from the USPS worth billions of dollars.

As I watch the deliberate sabotage of our beloved post office, I think of apocalyptic scenarios of the breakdown of the United States as science fiction writer Octavia Butler portrays in her book “Parable of the Sower:”

“Choose your leaders with wisdom and forethought. To be led by a coward is to be controlled by all that the coward fears. To be led by a fool is to be led by the opportunists who control the fool. To be led by a thief is to offer up your most precious treasures to be stolen. To be led by a liar is to ask to be lied to. To be led by a tyrant is to sell yourself and those you love into slavery.”