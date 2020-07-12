Letter to the editor: Postpone Central High class reunion

Billings Central Catholic High School Class of 1970 is planning on having its 50 Year Reunion this Aug. 21-23 in spite of the rising cases of COVID-19 virus. I have been trying to encourage the committee to delay the reunion to next summer, with no success. Both Senior and West High have delayed their reunions to next summer, why can't Billings Central Catholic High School do the same?

I feel strongly that this committee is not taking the COVID-19 virus seriously. They are putting many people at risk through the activities they are planning. How do you social distance and wear a mask (some people choose to not wear a mask) at the Red Door Lounge, Hilands Golf Club for dinner or at a potluck at a classmate's home?

This reunion is limited to 50 people and we have over 120 people in our class. Many of us look forward to attending this special reunion, but choose not to because of this virus for health reasons. Two committee members feel the same way as me. I, like other classmates want this reunion to be moved to next year. I choose to speak up as this is a health and safety issue that could negatively have serious consequences. Is this committee prepared to take on liability if something were to happen? I have been on a ventilator in the past and it is a terrifying ordeal and hopefully none of our classmates will experience this.