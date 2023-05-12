I wasn't surprised when I learned of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, because we Americans know these happen once or twice a week somewhere in our country. What surprised me was how swiftly comments on this bloody event turned into a theological controversy.

The first Texas politician I heard speaking on this matter was a state senator who had been endorsed by the NRA. When asked what people can do about this horrible situation, she said, "Pray." This advice was repeated many times as political and civic leaders came to a microphone to advise their shattered and heartbroken people. Most of the speakers seemed associated with the NRA. They all recommended prayer.

Then, someone somewhere said it would take more than prayer to solve the problem of mass shootings. This caused more fervent defense of the Almighty. One fellow at the microphone told everyone to go to church on Sunday. He sounded angry as he said, "God is in charge! Period!" The Congressman for the district said that people who claim it's going to take more than prayer to stop the carnage "just don't believe in an all-powerful God."

But wait a minute. If we insist that only God can stop the murder of innocents, and He's not doing it, aren't we blaming God for the mess we're in?

I'm certainly no theologian, but I like the remark of a young Democrat legislator who said, "The only hands God has are ours."

Lorraine Collins

Billings